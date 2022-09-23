Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Person dies after incident near to Dudley Port railway station

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

A person has died after an incident near to Dudley Port railway station.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the scene at 6.45pm on Thursday.

The ambulance service said it quickly was apparent that nothing could be done to save the person, and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

Trains were cancelled between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton while emergency services respond to the incident.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an incident near to Dudley Port Railway Station at 6.45pm.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer, our Hazardous Area Response Team and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient who sadly, it quickly became apparent could not be saved and they were confirmed dead at the scene."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News