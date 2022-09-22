Most fly-tipped areas in Dudley revealed

This is according to an FoI submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service which showed how much waste was dumped on the street across all wards in Dudley since 2020.
St Thomas’s, Lye and Stourbridge North and Brierley Hill made up the top three worst areas with around 150 cases recorded each. Dudley Council says it aims to prosecute those caught fly-tipping.
The news comes as the council’s £1.7million CCTV system recently caught 13 alleged fly-tippers red-handed.
Pedmore and Stourbridge East, Kingswinford South and Norton recorded the lowest number of incidents over the two years – with Norton recording less than 10 incidents. Dudley Council said: “Dumping waste where it’s not allowed, or allowing others to do so, is a criminal offence. You could face very large fines and even be sent to prison.
“The Environment Agency work with us to tackle the illegal dumping of waste. Where a really serious crime is being committed, the Environment Agency will get involved and we aim to prosecute.
“We are working with the Environment Agency to crack down on waste crime. Together we aim to reduce the amount of environmental damage caused by fly-tipping and the negative impact fly-tipping gives to residents and visitors to Dudley.
“The cost of fly-tipping across the Midlands costs over £6 million to taxpayers every year to clean up. We have received an effective score for dealing with fly-tipping as part of a national performance indicator set by the government.”
Below you can see the number of fly-tipping incidents across wards in Dudley between 01/08/2020 and 01/08/2022
Ward Total incidents
St Thomas’s 160
Lye and Stourbridge North 143
Brierley Hill 142
St James’s 124
Netherton, Woodside and St Andrew’s 100
Halesowen North 73
Coseley East 68
Belle Vale 66
Cradley and Wollescote 60
Castle and Priory 56
Brockmoor and Pensnett 46
Gornal 43
Quarry Bank and Dudley Wood 40
Wollaston and Stourbridge Town 39
Wordsley 37
Halesowen South 33
Upper Gornal and Woodsetton 29
Sedgley 24
Hayley Green and Cradley South 21
Amblecote 19
Kingswinford North and Wall Heath 18
Pedmore and Stourbridge East 16
Kingswinford South 11
Norton 9