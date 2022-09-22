Most fly-tipped areas in Dudley revealed

This is according to an FoI submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service which showed how much waste was dumped on the street across all wards in Dudley since 2020.

St Thomas’s, Lye and Stourbridge North and Brierley Hill made up the top three worst areas with around 150 cases recorded each. Dudley Council says it aims to prosecute those caught fly-tipping.

The news comes as the council’s £1.7million CCTV system recently caught 13 alleged fly-tippers red-handed.

Pedmore and Stourbridge East, Kingswinford South and Norton recorded the lowest number of incidents over the two years – with Norton recording less than 10 incidents. Dudley Council said: “Dumping waste where it’s not allowed, or allowing others to do so, is a criminal offence. You could face very large fines and even be sent to prison.

“The Environment Agency work with us to tackle the illegal dumping of waste. Where a really serious crime is being committed, the Environment Agency will get involved and we aim to prosecute.

“We are working with the Environment Agency to crack down on waste crime. Together we aim to reduce the amount of environmental damage caused by fly-tipping and the negative impact fly-tipping gives to residents and visitors to Dudley.

“The cost of fly-tipping across the Midlands costs over £6 million to taxpayers every year to clean up. We have received an effective score for dealing with fly-tipping as part of a national performance indicator set by the government.”

Below you can see the number of fly-tipping incidents across wards in Dudley between 01/08/2020 and 01/08/2022

Ward Total incidents

St Thomas’s 160

Lye and Stourbridge North 143

Brierley Hill 142

St James’s 124

Netherton, Woodside and St Andrew’s 100

Halesowen North 73

Coseley East 68

Belle Vale 66

Cradley and Wollescote 60

Castle and Priory 56

Brockmoor and Pensnett 46

Gornal 43

Quarry Bank and Dudley Wood 40

Wollaston and Stourbridge Town 39

Wordsley 37

Halesowen South 33

Upper Gornal and Woodsetton 29

Sedgley 24

Hayley Green and Cradley South 21

Amblecote 19

Kingswinford North and Wall Heath 18

Pedmore and Stourbridge East 16

Kingswinford South 11