Congestion at busy junction due to ongoing roadworks in Dudley

Birmingham Road, Dudley. Photo: Google.

The roadworks and lane restrictions on Birmingham Road in Dudley has had an impact on the Burnt Tree junction, causing short delays.

Birmingham Road is one of Dudley's major roads, taking traffic from the Burnt Tree junction into Dudley town, leading towards the bus station and Dudley Zoo and Castle.

The road is also the access point for Castlegate Business Park, which is home to attractions including the Showcase cinema and foot outlets such as Pizza Hut, and the town's Tesco Extra.

The situation has been sparked by the roadworks being carried out by Openreach, a company owned by BT, which maintains the cables which connect homes to the broadband and telephone networks.