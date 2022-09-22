Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Congestion at busy junction due to ongoing roadworks in Dudley

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

A busy Black Country junction is experiencing congestion due to roadworks being done by an internet company.

Birmingham Road, Dudley. Photo: Google.
Birmingham Road, Dudley. Photo: Google.

The roadworks and lane restrictions on Birmingham Road in Dudley has had an impact on the Burnt Tree junction, causing short delays.

Birmingham Road is one of Dudley's major roads, taking traffic from the Burnt Tree junction into Dudley town, leading towards the bus station and Dudley Zoo and Castle.

The road is also the access point for Castlegate Business Park, which is home to attractions including the Showcase cinema and foot outlets such as Pizza Hut, and the town's Tesco Extra.

The situation has been sparked by the roadworks being carried out by Openreach, a company owned by BT, which maintains the cables which connect homes to the broadband and telephone networks.

The work is scheduled to take place today and is not expected to carry on beyond that.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News