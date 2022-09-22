Notification Settings

Busy shift for Dudley police with car seized, uninsured van and stolen vehicle recovered

By Deborah Hardiman

Police in Dudley had a busy shift involving a confiscated car, a van without insurance and recovery of a stolen vehicle.

The seized car
Officers seized a car after a stop and check showed the driver should not have been on the road.

Officers based at Dudley saw the dark-coloured Saab in the Castlegate Drive area of the town and pulled the driver over on Wednesday.

The policing team tweeted: "On patrol we have stopped this car. Checks revealed the driver held only a provisional licence and had a fraudulent insurance policy. We have have seized the car and reported the driver to court for the offences."

Meanwhile, officers stopped a van to find the drive had no insurance and the vehicle was seized.

Police on patrol also located a stolen car and urged motorists to add extra security.

