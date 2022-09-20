Wages in Black Country rise by less than eight per cent as inflation soars

The latest ONS figures show median pay in Wolverhampton was £1,923 per month in August – up from £1,798 a year before.

Median pay in Dudley was £1,981 per month in August – up from £1,857 a year before; while in Sandwell it was £1,878 per month in August – up from £1,767 a year before and in Walsall median pay was £1,907 per month in August – up from £1,786 12 months before.

Nationally, the median monthly wages have risen by 6.5 per cent in the last year to £2,111 in August, but this still represents a real-terms pay cut thanks to soaring inflation.

Further ONS figures show real-terms pay excluding bonuses – taking inflation into account – fell by 2.8 per cent year on year between May and July across the country, among the largest drop seen since records began in 2011.

The Trade Union Congress said the new Prime Minister Liz Truss "must get pay rising" ahead of a difficult winter with many households worried how they will make ends meet.

TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady said: "Every worker deserves a decent standard of living, and as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies, millions of families don’t know how they will make ends meet this winter."

Ms O'Grady urged Mrs Truss to increase pay packets, including boosting the minimum wage, giving public sector workers a decent pay rise, and allowing unions to negotiate better compensation for working people.

Greg Thwaites, research director of think tank Resolution Foundation, said the only "chink of light" is the slight fall in inflation – which is still close to a 40-year high but eased slightly to 9.9 per cent in August from 10.1 per cent the month before.

It means pay packets might not shrink any faster, though they will not grow in the next year, he said.

Unemployment among 16 to 64-year-olds also continued to fall nationally year on year, reaching its lowest point since 1974 at 3.7 per cent in the three months to July, separate ONS statistics outline.

In the West Midlands, it stood at 4.7 per cent – down from 5.3 per cent the year before and the highest in the country.

Despite the fall in unemployment, economic inactivity rose to 21.7 per cent across the country – it was at 21 per cent in the West Midlands.

Mr Thwaites said: "Instead of the cost-of-living crisis tempting people back into work, more people are exiting the jobs market altogether, primarily due to poor health reasons."