German Doner Kebab opens new Merry Hill store creating 40 jobs

GDK in Merry Hill Shopping Centre

The restaurant menu features the new Coco and Kiki kebabs, the UK’s first pink kebabs.

The new products are served in fluffy pink coconut-infused waffle bread, in two different sizes (Coco and Kiki) and are combined with doner meats, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, red cabbage, making it a seriously delicious balance of nutty sweetness mixed with GDK savoury flavours.

The brand now has over 100 restaurants in the UK as well as outlets in Sweden, Ireland, the UAE and

Daniel Bunce, GDK MD for UK and Europe, said: "We’re delighted to officially open a German Doner Kebab at Merry Hill. Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK, and we are excited to be bringing our new dining experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at Merry Hill, added: "We’re thrilled to welcome German Doner Kebab to Eat Central at an exciting time for the centre as we continue to expand our thriving food and drink offering this summer.

"The new opening provides even more options for visitors searching for a satisfying bite to eat, in addition to Extrawurst, Pizza Hut Express and Tim Hortons, who opened at the centre earlier this year. We’re sure German Doner Kebab’s unique menu will go down a treat with our visitors."