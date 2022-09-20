Dudley shop where bosses evaded almost £1m in taxes selling illegal tobacco ordered to close

Dudley High Street - Google Maps

Dudley Sun Express in High Street was told to close for three months following a string of complaints about the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes over the past 12 months.

Since the business opened in 2021, there have been 20 separate seizures of illegal goods.

Dudley Council trading standards team was granted the closure order for three months when the case appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on September 7.

Magistrates were told there had been complaints from other traders about anti-social behaviour amongst customers at the store.

HMRC estimated that the revenue the business had evaded through the sale of the illegal tobacco was worth almost £1 million, the court was told.

Despite warning letters from the local authority, the problems continued and the council successfully applied for a 24-hour closure on September 6, before a three-month closure until December this year.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health, said: "This is an excellent result and stops the sale of illegal tobacco in its tracks.

"Not only does the sale of illegal tobacco hit the public purse, it is a very real threat to people’s health.

"Legitimate businesses are hugely undermined by these sorts of activities and it simply is not fair.

"This closure order sends a clear message that we will do all we can to keep our communities safe and regenerate towns by removing illegitimate businesses and supporting our law abiding traders."