Dudley paramedic describes pride at marching in Queen's funeral procession

Councillor Adam Aston (second from left) representing West Midlands Ambulance Service

Upper Gornal and Woodsetton Councillor Adam Aston spent five days rehearsing his role at an Army barracks and marched in the civilian services behind the military brigades.

To ensure members of the civilian organisations, including the Ambulance, Fire and Police services, got their role right on the day they were put through their paces by the Army at Pirbright.

He said: "It has been hard work, we marched and marched for days. One of us had a watch which said we had marched 95,000 steps which is 36 miles. And that does not surprise me as my feet, back, calves and everything else seems to be hurting.

"There are sore feet and then there are eight hours of British Army foot drill sore feet."

Paramedic and councillor Adam Aston

He added: "As a paramedic marching is not something we normally do so it was really hard work but the Army people were absolutely brilliant with us from start to finish.

"It is something which I will never ever forget and I am sure I will be telling my patients about it all when I get back to my normal job. I had a message from my former Scout leader who said "do the 3rd Sedgley St Andrews Scouts proud" which was really nice.

Councillor Aston realised what a momentous occasion the funeral when people turned out to watch a rehearsal in the early hours.

"We did a rehearsal a few days before at 4am in the morning and there were loads of people watching the rehearsal so I thought, what will it be like on the day? And when the funeral occurred it was just phenomenal.

"We were behind the gun carriage and in front of the Household Cavalry and when we turned by the Mall I looked up and saw a sea of people and it really did bring it home what a massive occasion it was, so many people lining the streets and billions watching on TV."

Councillor Aston is part of WMAS ceremonial unit but getting the call to represent the service at the funeral came as a shock.

He said: "Not many ambulance services have a ceremonial unit anymore and there are 22 of us, so to be picked was a massive surprise."

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall inspected Commonwealth troops on Friday at Pirbright, Surrey and thanked those who were taking part in the historic funeral.

Councillor Aston said: "We did get a glimpse of them which was pretty special."

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at ATC Pirbright

He said: "What a week it has been. We may collectively wear the uniform of the NHS Ambulance, Police and Fire Services, HM Coastguard, HM Prison Service, Merchant Navy, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, St John Ambulance, British Red Cross and Royal Voluntary Service but we fall in as one.

"There can be no greater honour than to escort our late Sovereign on her final journey. Representing West Midlands Ambulance Service and the NHS Ambulance Services in the State Funeral procession of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as part of the Civilian Services Contingent was a huge privilege which I will never forget."

Marching alongside Councillor Aston were fellow members of the Trust's Ceremonial Unit Jo Withington, from Shrewsbury, Nikki Albutt, from Birmingham HQ, and Mark Hayes, from Lichfield.

Jo Withington added: "I have been to the Festival of Remembrance before and am a Reservist as well, but these last few days and yesterday in particular, are without question, the greatest honour of my life."