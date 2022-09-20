Beautiful listed Dudley farmhouse built on medieval land on the market

Picture: Ben Fones/Rightmove

The modern and furnished, Grade-II listed property is on the market for £950,000.

Coopers Bank Farm and its outbuildings are sat towards the top of Coopers Bank Road, just off Himley Road, within an acre of land.

The current owner has 'retained its period charm and character' over the last 20 years, resulting in an 'impressive, generous sized' accommodation – which is made up of three floors and a two-part cellar.

Inside, you'll find a reception hall, walk-in cloakroom, lounge, study, sitting room, utility room with a guest cloakroom attached, a lobby for the side entrance, and a kitchen.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and stairs going to the second floor. The second floor is made up of a bedroom and a self-contained apartment which has a lobby, kitchen, lounge, bedroom, walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom. The sprawling farmhouse has a lawn at the front, a side garden and a rear paved garden.

On to the outbuildings: For horse-lovers, seven stables are just a stones-throw away from the front door, along with three barns and a coach house - that's a garage to you and me.

Estate agents Lee Shaw, which is selling the farm, said it believes a covenant is in place restricting the use of the outbuildings for agricultural purposes.

Part of its history is written on ancientmonuments.uk, saying: "The monument includes the surviving buried and earthwork remains of a medieval settlement at Cooper's Bank Farm, as well as surviving sections of a deer park pale."

