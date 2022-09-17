Date for main demolition work at Dudley Hippodrome draws closer, chiefs say

Dudley Hippodrome

The art-deco theatre, built in 1938 on Castle Hill in the town centre, is set to be knocked down alongside the former JB's nightclub and martial arts centre.

And it will be replaced by a "world-class" nursing college run by the University of Worcester – much to the anger and frustration of campaigners in the borough.

Now it has been revealed the main demolition work to the hippodrome, which once hosted Laurel and Hardy and Bing Crosby, will take place next year.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise for Dudley Council, said: "Demolition work is scheduled to start before the end of the year as we continue to work on the detail."

It comes after legal restrictions concerning the use of the land look set to be removed by Dudley Council after a formal request was made for it to be axed.

The Kennedy family, which ran the historic theatre for more than 20 years, placed a covenant on two adjacent buildings restricting the future use of the site.

The covenant was enforced on the art-deco theatre and the neighbouring Plaza cinema, stopping the sites from being used for other purposes than entertainment, housing or retail.

The Castle Hill theatre was closed in 1964 and was later turned into a Gala bingo hall, until that closed in 2009 and it has remained out of use despite campaigners trying to revive it.