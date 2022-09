Police at the scene of an incident at Hodnet Drive, Pensnett

Jake Farmer, aged 36 of Hodnet Drive, Pensnett, has been charged with criminal damage, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and attempt common assault on an emergency worker.

Farmer appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on September 13.

He is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on October 11.