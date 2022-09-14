Notification Settings

Vandals scrawl graffiti across mural dedicated to Queen at Dudley park

By Lisa O'Brien

Vandals have been branded "vile" after damaging a mural to Queen Elizabeth II at a park in Dudley.

Graffiti on the mural. Photo: Friends of Abbey Street Park "Gornal Rec"
Graffiti on the mural. Photo: Friends of Abbey Street Park "Gornal Rec"

The mural at Abbey Street Park in Gornalwood, which is known as 'Gornal Rec', had been made to commemorate the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

However, following her death on Thursday, graffiti has been scrawled across the artwork.

Graffiti on the mural. Photo: Friends of Abbey Street Park "Gornal Rec"

A spokesperson for Friends of Abbey Street Park 'Gornal Rec' posted on Facebook on Monday: "To say we are fuming is an understatement!

"On our litter pick this morning we were confronted by the images below.

Graffiti on the mural. Photo: Friends of Abbey Street Park "Gornal Rec"

"We are in national mourning for the loss of our dear Queen and some vile specimens of life have decided it would be a great idea to destroy Gornal's tribute to her late Majesty on reaching her Platinum Jubilee by signing their names in the mural.

"How dare you.

Graffiti on the mural. Photo: Friends of Abbey Street Park "Gornal Rec"

"If you see your child's name in the pictures, ask them where they were when they went out over the weekend. Someone knows who has done this."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

