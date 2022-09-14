Vandals scrawl graffiti across mural dedicated to Queen at Dudley park

Graffiti on the mural. Photo: Friends of Abbey Street Park "Gornal Rec"

The mural at Abbey Street Park in Gornalwood, which is known as 'Gornal Rec', had been made to commemorate the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

However, following her death on Thursday, graffiti has been scrawled across the artwork.

A spokesperson for Friends of Abbey Street Park 'Gornal Rec' posted on Facebook on Monday: "To say we are fuming is an understatement!

"On our litter pick this morning we were confronted by the images below.

"We are in national mourning for the loss of our dear Queen and some vile specimens of life have decided it would be a great idea to destroy Gornal's tribute to her late Majesty on reaching her Platinum Jubilee by signing their names in the mural.

"How dare you.

