Threats to kill arrest made as 23-hour armed siege at house ends peacefully

Police at the scene of the incident on Hodnet Drive in Pensnett. The man was eventually arrested after 23 hours of a stand-off

Police were involved in a 23-hour stand-off with a man in Hodnet Drive, Pensnett, after being called to the residential street at 11pm on Friday when officers received reports of a man being abusive to his neighbours.

Neighbours saw armed officers outside their homes as the situation escalated, with the suspect threatening officers.

The street was cordoned off and a small number of residents moved to safety during the incident.

West Midlands Police confirmed that a 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and assault on emergency worker, after the siege was brought to a safe close at around 10pm on Saturday.

A spokeswoman said: "The scene was brought to a safe close around 10pm last night (Saturday 10) by firearms and negotiators.

"The man, aged 36, who was alone in the property throughout, was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and assault on emergency worker.

Armed police spotted in Hodnet Drive on Saturday morning

"He was taken to hospital for observation and remains in custody.