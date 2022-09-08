Dudley and Staffordshire residents without water supply due to burst main

Some residents have been left with no water

A burst main at the Stewponey is causing loss of supply or low pressure to customers in the surrounding areas.

It includes the Stewponey, Prestwood, Himley, Kinver Lower and Gornal.

A spokesman said:"We're sorry, we have a burst main in Stewponey causing low pressure or a loss of supply to customers in the surrounding areas.

"We're working hard to restore supplies as soon as possible."

Engineers from South Staffs Water are on the way to Lower Gornal.

A spokesman added: "We have an issue in the Lower Gornal area of Dudley, causing low pressure or a loss of supply to some customers. Our engineers are on route to investigate