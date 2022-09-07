Notification Settings

Dudley cake shop fined thousands of pounds after mouse activity found

By Nathan Rowe

A cake shop where mouse activity was found has been fined thousands of pounds.

Kam Cake Shop
Kam Cake Shop

Kam Cake Shop in Amblecote was found to have made four offences which have cost the company £8,000.

Dudley Council’s environmental health officers visited the shop back in July 2021 where evidence of mouse activity was found.

The company was served with an emergency closure notice and the takeaway remained closed while the pest activity was dealt with. The shop currently remains closed.

A case was brought against the company, Kam Cake Shop Ltd and its director, Karampal Singh Virk, which was heard in Dudley Magistrates’ Court on August 31.

The council’s case highlighted four offences including failure to keep the premises clean, a failure to ensure that adequate pest control procedures were in place, a failure to prevent contamination of wrapped materials whilst being stored and a failure to provide adequate hand washing facilities.

Virk pleaded guilty to all four offences on behalf of the company and as director.

The company was fined £8,000 and ordered to pay costs at £813 and a victim surcharge of £190, payable at £750 per month.

Virk was fined £460 and ordered to pay costs at £813 and victim surcharge of £46.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health, said: "This is another successful case brought about thanks to the thorough investigations by our environmental health officers.

"Let this be a warning to other businesses, we will take action where businesses fail to comply to standards and not hesitate to take people and companies to court."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

