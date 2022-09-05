Concern for pensioner not seen in nearly a week

James has been missing for several days and West Midlands Police are asking for help finding him. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help find 85-year-old James, who was reported missing from his home in Quarry Bank on Monday.

The force said it believed he had not been seen since Wednesday, August 31 and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen James?

"The 85-year-old lives alone in Quarry Bank and was reported missing today, but we don't think he's been seen since last Wednesday.

"This is out of character for James and we’re concerned for him.