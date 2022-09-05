Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Concern for pensioner not seen in nearly a week

By James VukmirovicDudleyPublished:

An appeal for help finding a missing Black Country pensioner has gone out.

James has been missing for several days and West Midlands Police are asking for help finding him. Photo: West Midlands Police
James has been missing for several days and West Midlands Police are asking for help finding him. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help find 85-year-old James, who was reported missing from his home in Quarry Bank on Monday.

The force said it believed he had not been seen since Wednesday, August 31 and has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen James?

"The 85-year-old lives alone in Quarry Bank and was reported missing today, but we don't think he's been seen since last Wednesday.

"This is out of character for James and we’re concerned for him.

"Call us on 999 quoting log 2321 of 5/9 if you can help."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News