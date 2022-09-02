Appeal for information to find suspected attempted burglar

West Midlands Police are looking for information to help trace the identity of this man. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have released footage of the man, who was captured on camera trying the door handles of a house in Dudley twice in the same day.

The man, who is seen wearing an orange coat, is believed to have visited other addresses in Dudley.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch through Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

