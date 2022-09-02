Notification Settings

Appeal for information to find suspected attempted burglar

By James Vukmirovic

An appeal for information has gone out to help find the identity of a man suspected of attempted burglary.

West Midlands Police are looking for information to help trace the identity of this man. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police have released footage of the man, who was captured on camera trying the door handles of a house in Dudley twice in the same day.

The man, who is seen wearing an orange coat, is believed to have visited other addresses in Dudley.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch through Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know this man?

"He was captured outside an address in Dudley trying door handles, then returned later the same day to try again.

"It’s believed he visited other addresses in Dudley.

"Anyone with info can Live Chat us at WMPOnline quoting 20/695504/22."

News
