Factor these major road closures into your journeys if you're driving in or near the Black Country this week

Delays on some routes could be as long as half an hour.

Over the next week, Black Country motorists will have a fair few closures to avoid on the National Highways network, meaning motorways and A-roads as opposed to smaller, local routes.

Some of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that quite a few of the closures were already in place but are expected to carry on this week, while the rest are due to start soon.

We've broken down the closures by area, but there is plenty of overlap due to people using similar major roads across the region:

DUDLEY

• A4123 from 9pm August 30 to 6am September 3 -

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, jct four to jct 3, lane closures with closure of jct three exit slip road for emergency resurfacing works.

• M5 from 9pm September 5 to 6am September 7 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, M5 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, mobile hard shoulder and lane one closures for inspection/survey.

WOLVERHAMPTON

• A449 from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 10 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 westbound, junction 2 exit slip road, Lane closure for utility works on behalf of Vodafone.

WALSALL

• M6 from 7am April 27 to 5am October 29 -

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A northbound and southbound, Phased lane closures and slip road closures for major scheme works at, junction 10.

• M6 from midnight, February 2 2020 to 11.59pm April 29 2023 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, junction 9 to junction 10A, northbound and southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.

• A5 from 9pm December 8 2021 to 5.30am September 30 2023 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 westbound, hints bypass between the A453 and A38 junctions, (tamworth to lichfield), temporary speed, lane closures with switching and narrow lanes running for general construction works.

• M6 from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 2 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 9, lane closures on slip roads leading to lane closures on, junction 9 roundabout for inspection/survey.

• M54 from 9pm September 11 2022 to 6am September 2 2023 -

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 11 to junction 7 , 24/7 narrow lanes with offside lane closure and speed restrictions for installation equipment/signs/cameras/concrete centre reserve.

• M54 from 11pm September 12 to 6am December 17 -

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, jct nine to jct 11 and M5 northbound and southbound, jct eight links, lane closures leading to carriageway and associated slip road closures for carriageway resurfacing works.

SANDWELL

• A4123 from 9pm August 30 to 6am September 3 -

Moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, jct four to jct 3, lane closures with closure of jct three exit slip road for emergency resurfacing works.

• M6 from 8pm August 31 to 6am September 2 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 9, lane closures on slip roads leading to lane closures on, junction 9 roundabout for inspection/survey.

• M5 from 9pm September 5 to 6am September 7 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, M5 southbound, junction 4 to junction 2, mobile hard shoulder and lane one closures for inspection/survey.

SOUTH STAFFORDSHIRE

• A449 from 9am August 30 to 5.30pm September 9 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 northbound, from M54 jct two to Gailey Island, lane closures for grass cutting.

• M54 from 9pm August 30 to 6am August 31 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 eastbound, jct two and jct 1, lane closure for barrier repair.

• M6 from 9pm September 1 to 6am September 10 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 in both directions jct 11 to jct 13, Lane closure for grass cutting.

• A5 from 9.30am to 3.30pm on September 4 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Watling Street, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of BT.

• A5 from 8.30am September 5 to 5pm September 7 -

Slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Longford roundabout to M6 jct 12, lane closures for drainage works.