Councils in Staffordshire and the Black Country spend more than £13 million on redundancy packages in a year

Staffordshire Country Council paid the most with a total of £8,100,756 in exit packages last year – up from £2,265,596 in 2020-21.

Wolverhampton Council spent £1,184,938, down from £2,272,953; Walsall Council paid out £1,961,234, down from £2,123,654; Sandwell Council spent £1,915,660, down from £2,556,854 while Dudley Council paid out £445,087, down from £538,284.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show 47 people were laid off by Dudley Council in 2021-22; while the figures were 73 at Walsall Council, 63 at Wolverhampton Council, 43 at Sandwell Council and 89 at Staffordshire County Council.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Council said the priority of the authority was providing the best value for money for taxpayers.

They added: "The figures show we have significantly reduced the amount made in pay outs over the past two years.

“Like many other councils, we have had to respond to significant funding cuts for local authorities and continue to face increasingly challenging financial pressures.

"The council’s medium term financial position remains extremely challenging, but redundancy is always an absolute last resort and the council does everything possible to avoid this scenario through alternatives such as redeployment and offering a voluntary redundancy scheme.”

Sandwell Council said it was facing "significant" financial challenges and demand for services for the most vulnerable residents had risen, along with costs due to the high rate of inflation.

A spokesperson added: "We are focussed on delivering the best possible services for our residents. To manage this in the context of rising demand and costs, restructures of the workforce are sometimes necessary to ensure we deliver our services efficiently.

"Compulsory redundancy is always an absolute last resort and the council offers alternatives such as redeployment to avoid this scenario.”

Across England, the total amount spent on exit payments fell for the fifth-successive year, from £250 million in 2020-21 to £210 million last year.

However, more staff were laid off than the year before, 9,744 compared to 9,454.

The Local Government Association said councils across the country have been forced to reduce their workforce sizes due to budget cuts despite dramatic increases in the volume and range of services provided.

Andrew Western, chairman of the LGA's resources board, said councils have made layoffs in order to manage their budgets and avoid further pressure on taxpayers.

"Without funding from the Government to meet the pressure of an accelerating National Living Wage on top of soaring energy and other costs, more redundancies are likely, exacerbating the capacity crisis that is already acute in some areas and impacting the delivery of services to the public," Mr Western added.

The data also shows the average exit payment across England fell from £27,000 to £22,000 in the year to March.

Ian Miller, honorary secretary of the Association of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers, said this shows there was no need for the exit-payment cap briefly introduced by the Government in 2020.

The cap, which meant public sector bodies' redundancy packages could not top £95,000, was brought in in November 2020, before being scrapped three months later.

North Northamptonshire was the only council to have laid off at least five staff that had an average payment higher than the £95,000 cap in 2021-22 – though this does not mean other councils did not breach the cap on individual exit payments.

There was also a discrepancy between senior and non-senior staff payments.

Across England, some 255 senior employees were laid off last year, accounting for a total payment of more than £20 million at an average of £85,000 each.

The 9,490 other staff made redundant received an average of £20,000 each in comparison.

Local figures on payments to senior and other staff are not available to protect individuals' identities.

Mr Miller said exit payments are determined by staff's actual salary and time of service, meaning senior staff tend to have higher packages.