Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New heritage trail for Dudley town centre visitors

By Adam SmithDudleyDudley entertainmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

People can unlock Dudley’s rich history with a new hi-tech heritage trail through the town centre.

Councillor Simon Phipps on the heritage trail
Councillor Simon Phipps on the heritage trail

A series of posters and photographs depicting iconic Dudley places have been added to shop windows and other sites throughout the town.

They include landmark sites such as Dudley Castle and Teddy Grays.

People can use their phones to scan the QR code and unlock information and history about key figures from the past like Dorothy Round and Joe Darby.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "We have so much history around us when we walk through Dudley town centre.

"This is an ideal opportunity for people to find out more – from Dorothy Round’s amazing double Wimbledon titles to the nearly 200 years of sweet making at Teddy Grays."

He added: "I’d urge people to find out more about what makes Dudley such a special place when they visit.”

There are 20 trail posters, eight illustrations and a photography exhibition across the town centre, and people can scan the QR code or send a text message to find out more information.

Dudley entertainment
Entertainment
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News