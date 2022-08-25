New heritage trail for Dudley town centre visitors

Councillor Simon Phipps on the heritage trail

A series of posters and photographs depicting iconic Dudley places have been added to shop windows and other sites throughout the town.

They include landmark sites such as Dudley Castle and Teddy Grays.

People can use their phones to scan the QR code and unlock information and history about key figures from the past like Dorothy Round and Joe Darby.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "We have so much history around us when we walk through Dudley town centre.

"This is an ideal opportunity for people to find out more – from Dorothy Round’s amazing double Wimbledon titles to the nearly 200 years of sweet making at Teddy Grays."

He added: "I’d urge people to find out more about what makes Dudley such a special place when they visit.”