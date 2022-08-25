Dudley Specsavers staff raise cash for cancer charity

Staff got into the spirit

The team at Specsavers on Castle Street took turns to cycle more than 100 miles between them on a static bike in store – raising £642 for the cancer related charity.

Specsavers Dudley store director Gurdeep Dosanjh said: "It was tough but immensely rewarding; both as a result of the camaraderie on the day and also seeing the amount raised.

"Cancer has touched so many of our lives, so we were keen to step up and do what we could – a big thank you to everyone who supported and sponsored us."

More than three million people are living with cancer in the UK. By 2030 this figure will rise to four million. Macmillan Cancer Support helps people with cancer live life as fully as they can, by providing physical, financial and emotional support. Find out more here https://www.macmillan.org.uk/