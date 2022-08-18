Black Country and Birmingham tops national list of "energy crisis neighbourhoods

File photo dated 03/02/22 of an illustration of an online energy bill, as the cost of living crisis is quickly becoming an emergency, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday February 6, 2022. He has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak calling for more action to tackle rising bills. See PA story SCOTLAND Blackford. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.

New research from Friends of the Earth highlights where energy use is high but local incomes are below average.

Birmingham tops the national list, with 415 energy crisis neighbourhoods, Sandwell is 4th highest and Walsall, Wolverhampton and Dudley all are in the top 30.

Birmingham, Bradford, Cornwall, Sandwell, County Durham and Enfield top the list of 30 areas with the highest number of 'energy crisis hotspots'. Full list by local authority area available here Walsall, Wolverhampton and Dudley are all in the top 30

The energy crisis neighbourhoods have a higher proportion of children than other areas and people of colour are also twice as likely to live in them.

Friends of the Earth are demanding the Government help fund the insulation of houses to increase energy efficiency as well as helping householders who face annual bills of £4,000 in the New Year.

Chris Crean, from West Midlands Friends of the Earth, said: "There’s no downplaying how catastrophic this and following winters will be for millions of people if energy bills rise as high as they’re predicted to, unless the government meaningfully intervenes. Instead of woeful and poorly targeted cash handouts, or the promise of tax cuts that won’t help those who need it the most, the government must beef up its package of emergency financial support by channelling money to those least able to pay their energy bills.

"And while vital, this is only a short-term solution. The highest priority of all is fixing the UK’s leaky, inefficient housing stock, otherwise cash handouts will be required year on year. By rolling out a free programme of street-by-street energy efficiency measures, prioritising the most in-need neighbourhoods, we can help to bring bills down quickly, make homes warmer and slash Earth-warming emissions at the same time. This data shows we need to see urgent action across the West Midlands.”