Woman's waking nightmare as two cars smash into her house weeks apart

The damage at the house after the most recent crash

The homeowner, who does not want to be named, was asleep on her sofa on Sunday evening when a car smashed into her property just 10 inches from where she lay.

The house, in Stableford near Bridgnorth, sits on the B4176 - commonly known as the 'Rabbit Run' - a popular commuter route between Dudley and Telford.

The dramatic awakening was a nightmare come true for the resident, who had been worrying about it ever since another car crashed into the garden less than two weeks before.

The damage

She said: "You have a niggling worry all the time that someone's going to hit the house. But it's not just something I just have to worry about anymore, it's now a reality.

"I keep having panic attacks, I'm really suffering. You should be able to feel safe in your own home, but I can't even go into the lounge.

"The damage will be fixed, it'll get sorted, but it's going to take me longer to sort out how I feel. I don't know how to stop thinking about it."

Police were called to the scene on Sunday, August 14 at around 11.45pm

Now, she is pleading for restrictions to be put in place before it happens again.

"The road isn't big enough, it's not designed for large vehicles. Cars use the straight road to overtake but it's not wide enough, there's a couple of inches between the mirrors.

"They've only got to lose control for a second and that's it, they're in our house."

She is hoping her experience will encourage the council to enforce a speed restriction, and double white lines to stop cars from overtaking.