EFL clubs have been asked to follow suit over the decision

West Midlands Victims Commissioner Nicky Brennan said those in the Championship, League One and League Two should follow suit over the decision.

Ms Brennan said the roll-out would see over 1,500 players and staff receive the training in order to help challenge negative male attitudes towards women.

The move would affect the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Coventry City, Shrewsbury Town, and Walsall FC across the region.

She said: “The Premier League should be commended for taking action to educate the young men who play in the division.

“But the Premier League is really only the beginning. We need all players and staff in the English Football League to follow suit and lead the way in training their young men in how to treat women and girls.

“If the big clubs can do it I believe it will act as a catalyst for other organisations to do so too.”