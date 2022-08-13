'The heat is ridiculous!' Hot weather hits Dudley Tesco hard as freezers shut down

Among the three aisles of freezers, the majority were empty

The majority of the freezers at the Tesco Extra store on Burnt Tree Island in Dudley were shut down and emptied due to the hot weather.

It meant that along the three aisles of freezers, the majority were emptied of all stock while the store worked to resolve the issue, with only small sections still working.

Items such as ice cream, frozen chicken and ready meals were taken out of the freezers

Customers visiting the store for groceries were left with very few options to pick from.

One customer, who didn't want to be named, said: "My wife and I decided to come here instead of Aldi today and we were stunned to see all the empty freezers.

"It's mad to think the weather caused this and it's left us with very little choice of what to find, but we're just getting on with it."

Another customer, who didn't want to be named, said: "I'm surprised at the lack of stuff on offer, but I can understand why as the heat is ridiculous.

"It's funny as well as one of the only bits working is the section with all the ice in it."

Signs were left on doors of the freezers apologising to customers about the problem.

Tesco put up messages to apologise for any issues caused

The sign said: "Dear customer, our fridges are down due to the hot weather.

"We are working to resolve this issue ASAP and apologise for any inconvenience caused. Thank you."