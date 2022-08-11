Surprise from residents after gunshots on green

The street was full of police the previous evening

Maple Green in Dudley was a hive of activity on Wednesday afternoon after reports of gunshots being heard at around 2.35pm.

Police were forced to block off the road, which resulted in bus routes being diverted and residents being unable to access Greens Health Centre, while investigations began into what happened and why.

It is believed that no one was hit by the shots, but the area around Maple Green in the Wrens Nest area of Dudley was closed off in all directions for several hours.

A day later, residents were still taking in what had happened the previous day on the area, which comprises of houses circling around a large green.

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said the first she had heard about the incident had been when she saw the street was cordoned off and spoke of her own surprise at the news of gunshots being fired.

She said: "I didn't see or hear what happened yesterday and the first I knew about it was seeing the road being cordoned off, although it took a longer time to find out what happened.

"I've only lived here for around 12 months and I've never seen anything like this happen in that time and, to be honest, it's a bit unnerving to find out about it as it's usually quiet around here."

Maple Green was quiet the day after police cordoned it off following reports of gunshots

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said the area had a few kids making noise, but wasn't one which had a violent side to it.

He said: "I've lived here for 10 years and it's always been a nice enough area where everyone knows everyone. You got a few kids making noise, but never any real problems.

"I was at home and only knew about it when I stepped outside and saw police everywhere and I couldn't believe how many there were here."

A woman who lives on a nearby street, and who asked not to be named, said she was worried about it happening again.

She said: "I didn't see it, but I heard about it today and I just think it's terrible to know this has happened so close to your front door.

"I live overlooking the green, so I saw the police tape and it's upsetting as you worry about kids getting caught in that."

West Midlands Police have been contacted for a further comment, but made a statement at the time about the investigation.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after gunshots were fired in Maple Green, Dudley, at around 2.35pm today.

"No-one is known to have been injured but we're in the early stages of our enquiries.

"We have scenes in place while we carry out our investigations into exactly what happened and why.