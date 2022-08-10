Dog reunited with Dudley owner after thieves steal Land Rover that had beloved pet inside

The dog has now been recovered after being dumped in Halesowen

The black Land Rover Discovery VRM was stolen without keys on Kidderminster Road in Hadley at 12.45pm yesterday.

The owner had her dog in the back of the vehicle in a crate, with the boot up, when the vehicle with licence plate: BR19 EBL was stolen.

However, the dog was dumped and later discovered in its crate on St John’s Road in Halesowen, and was taken to the vets.

The offenders, two Asian males with hoods up, arrived in a blue Skoda and drove off at speed towards the Hagley island.

West Midlands and West Mercia Police are now appealing for any information on the incident.