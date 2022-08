Police wish to speak to this man after a McDonald's security guard was punched. Photo: West Midlands Police

The guard was punched in the face outside the fast food restaurant at Dudley's Merry Hill Centre at around 7.15pm on Saturday, July 2.

West Midlands Police has now released two images of a man in grey jeans, a grey hoodie, and black and blue Nike trainers.

Police wish to speak to this man after a McDonald's security guard was punched. Photo: West Midlands Police