Dudley Canal Trust announces closure during Commonwealth Games cycle races

The Trust, which runs boat trips through Dudley's tunnels and caverns, posted on Twitter about the closure.
The Trust tweeted: "We are very excited that the Commonwealth Games Road Race is passing by our site on August 4, but it’s going to make visiting a little difficult therefore we have made the decision to close the site for the day.
"We will be back up and running as usual on August 5."
The Commonwealth Games cycle time trials are expected to draw thousands of spectators who will line the route watching the race.