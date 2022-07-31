First ever Black Country Folk Festival hits the right note

Flat Stanley performing at the Black Country Folk Festival

The festival, part of the Black Country Festival which has been running for ten years and has been running throughout July, attracted star names including Alex Ohm, Flat Stanley, Matt Johnson, Jess Silk, Bleeding Hearts, Sam Draisey, The Emma Linney Band and The Empty Can.

Alex Ohm said: "The rain stopped and the blue skies came out, Himley Hall was the perfect stage for the Black Country Folk Festival."

There was also an acoustic stage which local musicians got the chance to perform in front of an eager crowd.

Visitors also flocked to an an arts and craft market and a bar run by the Fixed Wheel Brewery.

The Black Country Folk Festival has been organised by Black Country Day founder Steve Edwards, alongside musician James Stevens, who had chart success with The Black Country Anthem.

Steve said: "We wanted to end July's Black Country celebrations with something special and believe showcasing the region's best singer/songwriters was the way to do it."