Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

First ever Black Country Folk Festival hits the right note

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

Music lovers flocked to Himley Hall today (Sunday) for the first Black Country Folk Festival.

Flat Stanley performing at the Black Country Folk Festival
Flat Stanley performing at the Black Country Folk Festival

The festival, part of the Black Country Festival which has been running for ten years and has been running throughout July, attracted star names including Alex Ohm, Flat Stanley, Matt Johnson, Jess Silk, Bleeding Hearts, Sam Draisey, The Emma Linney Band and The Empty Can.

Alex Ohm said: "The rain stopped and the blue skies came out, Himley Hall was the perfect stage for the Black Country Folk Festival."

There was also an acoustic stage which local musicians got the chance to perform in front of an eager crowd.

Visitors also flocked to an an arts and craft market and a bar run by the Fixed Wheel Brewery.

The Black Country Folk Festival has been organised by Black Country Day founder Steve Edwards, alongside musician James Stevens, who had chart success with The Black Country Anthem.

Steve said: "We wanted to end July's Black Country celebrations with something special and believe showcasing the region's best singer/songwriters was the way to do it."

This year's Black Country Festival was the biggest yet with tens of thousands of people enjoying events across Sandwell, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Walsall.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News