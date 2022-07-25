Supermarkets and plant food are the secret to success for Dudley gardeners

Donald and Barbara Hall in their award-winning garden.

Donald and Barbara Hall's garden is their pride and joy, exemplified by their razor-eyed attention to detail.

The Netherton couple have made the headlines over the previous decade for their award-winning garden - aglow with colour and brimming with life.

"There isn't a single spot where there isn't a hanging basket on the walls or flowers on the lawn," Donald said.

The married couple have fostered a life-long love of gardening: 83-year-old Donald enjoyed planting vegetables with his parents as a child in Pelsall, and 81-year-old Barbara was a professional florist with her own shop.

Their garden has even won gold and silver awards from the Bunches and Bows flower shop in Dudley, when it previously held gardening competitions.

Sharing some tips on being green-fingered, Donald said: "We buy our plants from supermarkets and B&Q, because we've found that garden centres can be quite expensive. We've had some beautiful plants from Aldi.