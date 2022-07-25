Sir Lenny Henry chosen as Commonwealth Games baton-bearer

Sir Lenny Henry (Photo by Jake Turney/Comic Relief)

The Dudley-born star will run with the baton through Victoria Square on July 27 as part of its 90,000-mile journey around all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

The comedian, a Comic Relief founder, was chosen to be a baton-bearer to celebrate Sport Relief becoming the official charity partner of the event in the region.

Sir Lenny said: "The chance to carry (via jogging and walking!) the Queen’s Baton on the final leg of its journey fills me with massive pride, especially when I think of how far it’s travelled over the past nine months.

"It has crossed land, sea and air to cover every corner of the Commonwealth, including my parent’s home of Jamaica, and all the way to Birmingham City Centre (just down the road from Dudley where I got my first humongous break); and carried all the way by inspirational individuals whose stories have blown me away. Hats off to everyone who has taken part!"

Comic Relief launched the first ever Sport Relief 20 years ago and thanks to the British public, has raised an incredible £419 million so far to help change lives in the UK and around the world.

The charity, which is the charity partner of the games alongside United By 2022 and the Commonwealth Sport Foundation, hopes to raise money towards tackling inequality, improving mental health and helping young people survive and thrive.

The Prince of Wales will deliver a speech during the Opening Ceremony, taking place at the newly redeveloped Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, during which Preince Charles will read The Queen’s message for the Commonwealth Games.