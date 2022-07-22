Best folk and independent singers heading for park festival

Jess Silk, Rachel Slater, Sam Draisey, Steve Edwards (back), Alex Ohm and James Stevens are getting ready for the festival

The Behind the Folk Festival will take place at Himley Hall on July 31, with the National Trust Site opening its gates to supporters of the most successful independent artists and songwriters from the ten-year history of the festival.

The Behind the Folk Festival has been organised by Black Country Day founder Steve Edwards, alongside musician James Stevens, who had chart success with The Black Country Anthem.

He said: "James and I first spoke about creating Black Country Folk Festival almost 10 years ago and now it is finally happening.

"We have a top line up with some amazing local musicians who have performed at the country's biggest festivals.

"Only last month Jess Silk was performing at Glastonbury and now she will be entertaining the crowd in Gornal."

James Stevens has been involved in the festival and local music scene for 30 years and said that after a 3-year hiatus, now was the right time to bring the Black Country Folk Festival to life.

He said: "After the last couple of years everyone has had with Covid I just thought now was the right time, so I called Steve and said, 'let's do it'.

"I have been privileged enough to work with and become friends with some amazing musicians over the years and everyone we asked to play has agreed.

"We literally put a wish list together and they all said yes"

Performing at Black Country Folk Festival will be Alex Ohm, Flat Stanley, Matt Johnson, Jess Silk, Bleeding Hearts, Sam Draisey, The Emma Linney Band and of course The Empty Can.

There will also be an acoustic stage with many more local artists performing.

Fixed Wheel Brewery will be running the bar and there will be Arts & Crafts stalls on site along with food outlets.

Mr Edwards said: "We wanted to end July's Black Country celebrations with something special and believe showcasing the region's best singer/songwriters is the way to do it.

"Please come and support us at Black Country Folk Festival and let's make this an annual event"

Black Country Folk Festival takes place at Himley Hall on July 31 from 11am till 7pm.