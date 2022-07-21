Notification Settings

Brierley Hill nature reserve blaze involving seven separate fires believed to be arson

By Nathan Rowe

A fire that broke out at a Brierley Hill beauty spot is believed to have been started deliberately.

Fens Pool - Credit Melvin Cooper
West Midlands Fire Service was called at 6.47pm last night to an outdoor fire near Fens Pool in a nature reserve off North View Drive, Brierley Hill.

Crews arrived within five minutes and found seven separate seats of fire and had to request West Midlands Police to attend 'due to anti-social behaviour’.

At the time of the fire, the service was simultaneously managing a dozen or so incidents across the West Midlands conurbation - eight of them are outdoor fires.

It was also reported that a large number of pedestrians and vehicles were passing by, with police asked to manage traffic.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "One of our drones was flown, to give officers on the ground an overview of the incident. It helps to gauge how far the fire has spread and where it could go next.

"Its thermal imaging camera also helps to pinpoint ‘hotspots’, to which firefighters can then be directed.

"Portable pumps are brought into action, so water from a nearby pool can be used to fight the fires."

The fire was put out by 9:40pm with no casualties reported.

The Fire Service said the blaze is believed to have been started deliberately – in several locations and that police have started their enquiries.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

