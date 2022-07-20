Fire service issues warning after 'incredibly busy few days in extremely challenging conditions'

The aftermath of the fire on Hartlebury Common. Photo: Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service

Staffordshire and West Midlands fire control mobilised crews to 264 incidents across the region on Tuesday when temperatures in the region soared to record-breaking levels.

West Midlands Fire Service said the number was more than double than it usually responds to and included multiple outdoor fires.

At one stage, fire control was managing more than 30 incidents within the region at the same time.

It also responded to calls for support from neighbouring fire services and this morning sent two fire engines, 10 firefighters and an officer to assist colleagues in Norfolk – where the fire and rescue service has declared a major incident due to demands created by the heatwave.

Bosses say many of the outdoor fires had started spontaneously because of the heat, but some could have been avoided and are urging people to take precautions.

Area commander Samantha Burton, of WMFS, said: “The situation in Norfolk and across the country is a stark reminder that, even though temperatures have dropped, the risk of outdoor fires still remains very high.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all of our staff who have been involved in responding to fires during the heatwave.

“Our fire control team have not only been answering 999 calls and deploying resources to hundreds of incidents in the West Midlands, but have also managed ‘overflow’ calls for a number of other fire and rescue services who have also been facing very high demand.

“Our firefighters and many of our officers have also had an incredibly busy few days, responding in extremely challenging conditions to many incidents.

“Many of the outdoor fires to which we’ve responded have started spontaneously, because of the heat. However, some could inevitably have been avoided – for example, by people not using portable barbecues or disposing of cigarettes more carefully. Sadly, we suspect that a number will have been started deliberately – putting our crews and members of the public in unnecessary danger.

“Although the temperatures have now dropped, conditions across the West Midlands are still at danger levels for fires. "The ground, grass and other vegetation is extremely dry. Please do everything you can not to start a fire, accidentally or otherwise."

She urged people to carefully dispose of waste including glass bottles, which can intensify the sun’s rays and spark a fire, and be careful where flammable materials are stored.

Crews were scrambled to Rowley Hills, off St Brades Close in Tividale, just after 7.30pm on Tuesday after receiving several calls.

Two four-by-four response vehicles and one fire engine were sent to the beauty spot from Oldbury and Haden Cross fire stations.

Videos from the scene shared on social media showed smoke billowing into the sky, with the grassland badly burnt in the aftermath.

Firefighters used two main jets alongside hose reel jets alongside fire beaters to beat down the fire, which involved an area of 100 metres squared, and allow it to be extinguished easier.

Elsewhere, firefighters monitored a battery recycling plant during the heatwave as concerns mounted over a serious fire risk.

Drone footage captured by Ron Roughton of the fire on the Lickey Hills

Crews turned out to EcoBat Solutions, at Crescent Works Industrial Park in Darlaston, firstly on Monday at 2pm as temperatures started to soar.

The incident involved a large number of pallets containing end-of-life lithium ion and lithium metal batteries at the plant off Willenhall Road.

The temperatures of the batteries were found to be at a level which posed a serious fire risk due to the ambient heat reaching highs of around 36°C (96.8F).

Crews worked with on-site staff and hazardous materials officers to implement a plan to cool the batteries using water taken from a nearby canal.

Four crews were also called to Hartlebury Common in Stourport-on-Severn at about 8.10pm on Tuesday and found 12 hectares of common land well alight.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters extinguished the blaze using a main jet, a hosereel jet, backpacks and beaters.

Crews remained at the scene yesterday morning to continue dampening down.

A large area of the reserve was blackened by fire damage.