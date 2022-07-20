Dudley good causes could be in line for lottery cash after attending funding workshop

Mike Wood MP with Sinead Smith and Stuart Bratt

Organised by Dudley South MP Mike Wood, the free event at Brockmoor Community Centre, saw almost 50 representatives from local community groups and charities attend.

Those who attended were able to hear from the National Lottery Community Fund about who can apply, what kind of things they can apply for and tips for what makes a strong application.

Following a presentation and Q&A session delivered by Sinead Smith from the Community Fund, Stuart Bratt from Tough Enough To Care – a Dudley based men’s mental health charity – also gave a presentation outlining his first-hand experience of successfully applying to the fund.

Mike Wood MP said: "I want to give a really big thank you to Sinead and Stu for coming along and helping to make this event so useful for the local good causes who attended.

"I organised this event because I want our local good causes to have the knowledge and confidence to apply for vital funds that can support and grow the fantastic work they do, and I am so pleased that so many have said they will now be applying to the Fund.”

Sinead Smith, Funding Officer for the Community Fund, said: "I was honoured to have been invited to speak at Brockmoor Community Centre with local MP Mike Wood and Stuart Bratt from men's mental-health charity Tough Enough To Care.