Redheads can go to the flicks for free at Showcase Cinemas today and tomorrow

Showcase Cinemas are offering free tickets to redheads

The cinema chain has launched Sun Protecting Flicks so they can get out of the heat for a few hours.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas said: "While the UK enjoys some much-needed sunny weather, we know how hard some people find the heat.

"That's why to tackle the heatwave, we're offering red heads free entry to our cinema screens this Monday and Tuesday, so they'll be able to enjoy some of the amazing films on offer in the comfort of our air-conditioned cinema screens and ensure they stay protected from the sun."

The Showcase in Dudley is at Castlegate Way, and in Walsall at Bentley Mill Way. ·

To claim a free ticket, red heads will need to go to Showcase cinema on Monday (July 18) and Tuesday (July 19) where they will be entitled to one free ticket per ginger-haired person.