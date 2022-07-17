Sun goes down on a successful Black Country Weekender at Himley

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 17/07/22.Black Country Weekender at Himley Park..Mark Green of the Elvis Experience.....

People partied in the park at Dudley Council’s first ever Black Country Weekender event, as part of the Black Country Festival, and the sun shone throughout.

As temperatures continued to soared today (Sunday), thousands, including many families, enjoyed a fantastic line up of music, comedy and family entertainment at the popular Musicom event.

The park was transported back to the 80s as crowds sang along to music from headliners Go West, the Fizz and Roland Gift from the Fine Young Cannibals.

Councillor Shaun Keasey, cabinet member for commercialism and human resources, said: "What a weekend for our first ever Weekender event.

"The sun shone, temperatures soared and there was not a rain drop in sight, perfect conditions for a two-day music and comedy event."

He said: "Thanks to all the acts and the performers who put on a stellar show and brought the party atmosphere to the park."

And thanks to everyone who came along and supported the events and helped make it a weekend to remember.

A host of tribute acts include Dua Lipa, Rule the World – Take That tribute, The Elvis Experience also wowed the crowds while top comedians including Ryan Gough, Duncan Oakley and Susan Murray performed in the comedy tent.

On Saturday, thousands partied to the sounds of the White Isle when Ibiza Proms kicked off the Weekender event.

Crowds were thrilled with classics from The House & Garage Orchestra with special guest vocalists and DJs including local favourite DJ Stuart Ojelay .