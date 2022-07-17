Notification Settings

Food and drink festival held on canalside in Stourbridge

By Thomas ParkesDudleyPublished:

From cheeses to vegan doughnuts and various flavours of gin – a two-day celebration of food and drink has been held at a popular venue in the Black Country.

Enjoying the Food and Drink festival at The Bonded Warehouse, Stourbridge, Harry Hipkiss, and Sophie Clewes, both of Stourbridge

The Bonded Warehouse, on Canal Street in Stourbridge, was host to a food and drink festival in the sunshine over the weekend which saw crowds of people attend.

LSD Promotions held the special event which boasted a huge array of stalls selling cheese, cocktails and mocktails, gins, prosecco, coffee tea, frappes and milkshakes.

But that wasn't all with cakes, cookies, flapjacks, gourmet and vegan doughnuts, bread, handmade fudge and toffee, rocky road and other delicious sweet treats being sold.

Meanwhile visitors could feast on Indian snacks, sweet pancakes and a wide range of hot street food vendors and look at artisan market stalls featuring a range of items.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

