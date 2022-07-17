Food and drink festival held on canalside in Stourbridge

The Bonded Warehouse, on Canal Street in Stourbridge, was host to a food and drink festival in the sunshine over the weekend which saw crowds of people attend.
LSD Promotions held the special event which boasted a huge array of stalls selling cheese, cocktails and mocktails, gins, prosecco, coffee tea, frappes and milkshakes.
But that wasn't all with cakes, cookies, flapjacks, gourmet and vegan doughnuts, bread, handmade fudge and toffee, rocky road and other delicious sweet treats being sold.
Meanwhile visitors could feast on Indian snacks, sweet pancakes and a wide range of hot street food vendors and look at artisan market stalls featuring a range of items.