Food and drink festival held on canalside in Stourbridge

Enjoying the Food and Drink festival at The Bonded Warehouse, Stourbridge, Harry Hipkiss, and Sophie Clewes, both of Stourbridge

The Bonded Warehouse, on Canal Street in Stourbridge, was host to a food and drink festival in the sunshine over the weekend which saw crowds of people attend.

LSD Promotions held the special event which boasted a huge array of stalls selling cheese, cocktails and mocktails, gins, prosecco, coffee tea, frappes and milkshakes.

But that wasn't all with cakes, cookies, flapjacks, gourmet and vegan doughnuts, bread, handmade fudge and toffee, rocky road and other delicious sweet treats being sold.