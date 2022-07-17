Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dudley's Grange Park gets new outdoor exercise equipment

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

Visitors to Dudley's Grange Park can make the most of new inclusive exercise kit.

Visitors to Grange Park, Dudley can make the most of new inclusive exercise kit.The zone fitness station is a multi-station unit with pull up bars, sit up bars, an exercise bike, walker and wheel exercise unit for people who use wheelchairs.It was funded through Dudley Council via Section 106 funding and the Friends of Grange Park who accessed additional funding thorough a Community Forum bid.Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for cabinet member for highways and public realm, said:This new fitness station is a fantastic asset to Grange Park and is particularly beneficial as it can be used by everyone as it has inclusive exercise equipment for people who use wheelchairs.I’m really grateful to the Friends of Grange Park for their hard work and support in making this happen and helping to make Grange Park even more of a community space.The new fitness station compliments the existing facilities which include a multi-use games area, cricket cage and football pitches. Park Active sessions are held at the park on Sunday mornings led by the Friends of Grange Park who will be making use of the kit as part of the session. People can join up via lets-get.com
Visitors to Grange Park, Dudley can make the most of new inclusive exercise kit.The zone fitness station is a multi-station unit with pull up bars, sit up bars, an exercise bike, walker and wheel exercise unit for people who use wheelchairs.It was funded through Dudley Council via Section 106 funding and the Friends of Grange Park who accessed additional funding thorough a Community Forum bid.Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for cabinet member for highways and public realm, said:This new fitness station is a fantastic asset to Grange Park and is particularly beneficial as it can be used by everyone as it has inclusive exercise equipment for people who use wheelchairs.I’m really grateful to the Friends of Grange Park for their hard work and support in making this happen and helping to make Grange Park even more of a community space.The new fitness station compliments the existing facilities which include a multi-use games area, cricket cage and football pitches. Park Active sessions are held at the park on Sunday mornings led by the Friends of Grange Park who will be making use of the kit as part of the session. People can join up via lets-get.com

The zone fitness station is a multi-station unit with pull up bars, sit up bars, an exercise bike, walker and wheel exercise unit for people who use wheelchairs.

It was funded through Dudley Council via Section 106 funding and the Friends of Grange Park who accessed additional funding thorough a Community Forum bid.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for cabinet member for highways and public realm, said:

This new fitness station is a fantastic asset to Grange Park and is particularly beneficial as it can be used by everyone as it has inclusive exercise equipment for people who use wheelchairs.

I’m really grateful to the Friends of Grange Park for their hard work and support in making this happen and helping to make Grange Park even more of a community space.

The new fitness station compliments the existing facilities which include a multi-use games area, cricket cage and football pitches. Park Active sessions are held at the park on Sunday mornings led by the Friends of Grange Park who will be making use of the kit as part of the session. People can join up via lets-get.com

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News