Dudley's Grange Park gets new outdoor exercise equipment

Visitors to Grange Park, Dudley can make the most of new inclusive exercise kit.The zone fitness station is a multi-station unit with pull up bars, sit up bars, an exercise bike, walker and wheel exercise unit for people who use wheelchairs.It was funded through Dudley Council via Section 106 funding and the Friends of Grange Park who accessed additional funding thorough a Community Forum bid.Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for cabinet member for highways and public realm, said:This new fitness station is a fantastic asset to Grange Park and is particularly beneficial as it can be used by everyone as it has inclusive exercise equipment for people who use wheelchairs.I’m really grateful to the Friends of Grange Park for their hard work and support in making this happen and helping to make Grange Park even more of a community space.The new fitness station compliments the existing facilities which include a multi-use games area, cricket cage and football pitches. Park Active sessions are held at the park on Sunday mornings led by the Friends of Grange Park who will be making use of the kit as part of the session. People can join up via lets-get.com

