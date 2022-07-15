Dudley Town Hall closing for the summer as refurbishment begins

Dudley Town Hall

The revamped Town Hall will see re-decoration of the main auditorium, the existing bar and the Banqueting Suite, plus replacement of the stalls chairs and refurbishment of the balcony seats.

The new Brooke’s Bar and Bistro which will open in late summer, allowing show-goers to eat and drink before or after a performance as part of an all-round visitor experience. It will also be open during the day for visitors to the town centre and not just for those attending a performance.

The hall will be closed from Monday whilst refurbishment takes place, re-opening in early September.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "The shows we are booking are just getting bigger and better and we felt that our audience and performers deserve a venue that does them all justice.

"This refurbishment work will create a more attractive venue for performers and a more comfortable and contemporary experience for our audience. With the addition of Brooke’s Bar and Bistro, a trip to Dudley Town Hall can now become a full and stylish evening experience."

He added: "These works will complement the culture offer across the whole of our borough, which also includes Stourbridge Town Hall and Halesowen's Cornbow Hall, that is set for a re-brand with new and exciting performances coming over the next twelve months in addition to its strong community offer."

Shows for the autumn include An Evening with Sir Geoff Hurst - England's 1966 World Cup winning hat-trick hero; Nathan Carter - up-and-coming Irish country-pop sensation; Harry Hill - comedy genius with an all-singing, all-dancing one-man spectacular; Steeleye Span - 50th anniversary tour date for the long-standing folk rock pioneers and Stars of the West End - featuring leading ladies Kerry Ellis and Louise Dearman.