Glorious sunshine forecast for Black Country Day celebrations

DJ Stuart Ojelay looks forward to the Black Country Weekender at Himley Hall

Black Country Day has been held since 2013 and is now an established part of the Black Country calendar.

The first Black Country Day took place on March 30, 2013, and the following year the Black Country Festival was set up and the date of the day changed to July 14 – the anniversary of the invention of the world’s first steam engine, the Newcomen Engine, built in 1712.

Events were somewhat curtailed over the last two years due to the pandemic, but this year there’s plenty going on for those looking to join in the celebrations.

The Black Country Weekender, held at Himley Hall, is expected to see thousands in attendance for two days of music, comedy, and family fun this weekend.

Tickets are still available for the weekend in the grounds of the historic stately home, and weather forecasters predict temperatures could top 30C.

The doubleheader on Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17 is the centerpiece of this year’s Black Country Festival, which runs throughout July

Saturday will see a 20-piece orchestra, vocalists and guest DJs including Stuart Ojelay bring a slice of Ibiza to the Black Country, at the Proms In The Park event running from 3pm to 9pm.

And on Sunday, 80s stars Go West, The Fizz and Roland Gift from the Fine Young Cannibals headline the main stage at the Black Country Musicom.

They will be joined by a number of top tribute acts to legends including Bon Jovi, Elvis, Take That, George Michael and Dua Lipa.

There will also be a comedy tent, stalls, funfair and street entertainers at the event, which runs from 12 noon to 8pm and promises to be a great family day out.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, the Mayor of Dudley, said: “The Musicom has been a fantastic event in the previous two years we have run it and really well received by all who went.

“For that reason we’ve decided to try and go bigger and better this year to make it a whole weekend of bostin’ fun as part of the Black Country Festival.

“Both days will be fantastic, and the weather forecast is glorious, so I’d urge people to get their tickets booked online to get the best price.”

In addition to the bumper weekend, live music, comedy and a Faggot eating competition will be some of the entertainment on offer on Thursday.

A whole host of entertainment will take place in Somers Square, Halesowen, today from 10am until 5pm.

The free-to-attend day will include live music from the Empty Can, the band behind the Black Country Anthem, and comedy from Britain's Got Talent star Eva Abley.

Also on offer is a faggot eating competition, a Sunbeam car, the Black Country radio roadshow and much more.

Event co-ordinator Dave Brownhill said: "People are really proud of where they are from and it's now time to get your Black Country flags out.

"We'll be having a live stage all the way through the day, there's going to be lots of entertainment. It's just going to be a fun day.

"We will be unveiling a new computer-generated piece of artwork and we'll also be asking people to send in pictures of where they have been flying the flag around the world.

Tickets for Ibiza Proms In The Park on Saturday July 16 are £27 for adults and £12 for children aged five to 17, with under 5s going free.

Tickets for Musicom 2022 on Sunday July 17 are £14 for adults and £8 for children. Booking fees will be added to all prices.