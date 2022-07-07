Free tickets available to Black Country music festival

Musicians Chris Roberts (left) and Zachary Lowe (right) rehearsing with pupils at Brockmoor Primary School

The pupils from Brockmoor Primary School, in Brierley Hill will perform the piece at Brierley Hill Civic on Sunday as part of a music festival called ‘Round Here.

The event will also feature performances from musicians Abigale Stanton, Dan Whitehouse, Filkin’s Drift and Grande Valise.

The project, run jointly by Historic England and Live Music Now, has seen musician Chris Roberts, of Filkin’s Drift, working with Brockmoor pupils to create the song.

Music students from Resonance, based on The Waterfront, have also played a key role in the project which is one of six running around the country.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: 'This is a fantastic scheme which harnesses the musical talents of children and hopefully instils in them a real sense of pride in who they are and where they come from.'

'Music has a real power to connect people and communities and bring them closer together.'

'I would urge people to snap up a free ticket for this and go along and support them.'

‘Round Here is commissioned by Historic England as part of the High Streets Heritage Action Zones’ Cultural Programme.

It is led by Historic England, in partnership with Arts Council England and the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The Cultural Programme aims to make high streets more engaging and vibrant places.

The show has been produced in association with Dudley Council and the Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone Cultural Consortium, as part of Brierley Hill Community Forum.

Artwork created by Brierley Hill Collage Club will be projected onto the walls and the stage as the backdrop for the show.