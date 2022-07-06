Dudley Museums are identifying fossils again

Have you got a fossil?

People can bring along up to five fossils for identification. It’s a chance to discover more about your finds and learn a little more about geology, both local and international.

The next session is on Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "The fossil ID sessions were always popular, but we had to put them on hold during covid. We’re really glad that we’re able to run them again.

"It’s a great chance to learn more about the rocks and fossils in your possession, whether you picked them up on holiday or discovered them on your doorstep at Wren’s Nest Nature Reserve, it’s always interesting to find out more with our resident experts."