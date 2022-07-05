Stourbridge MP visits local care home to support staff

Suzanne Webb at Parkfield

The visit on Friday took place during Care Home Open Week an event designed to connect care home staff and residents across the country with their local communities.

Suzanne joined residents for a session where they met pet animals including a python, a skunk, and Otto the owl.

She also toured the home on Hagley Road and was shown the dementia floor, which is in the process of being decorated. She also saw the home’s salon room, cinema room, and spa room.

Suzanne thanked the home and carers for their hard work and explained how nice it was to meet all the residents, some of whom she had previously met.

She said: “It is always really important I visit our care homes to meet with staff and residents and better understand the social care sector in the constituency."

“I was really impressed with this home and the residents I spoke to were positive about it too and its impressive facilities.

“Care Home Week is an important event that ensures our homes are embedded in our communities and better understood."

Admissions advisor at the home Mike Dearn said: “The residents and team at Parkfield Grange were delighted to welcome Suzanne to the home.

“Suzanne had an instant rapport with the residents and our animal visitors. One of the residents enjoyed a political conversation with Suzanne and gave her some of her views.