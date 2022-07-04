Black Country Showcase will feature star-studded list of entertainers in aid of charity

Singer Oleksmdra from Ukraine with the Gentlemen Songsters

The event will be staged at Brierley Hill Civic Hall on July 7, with the show starting at 7.30pm.

The showcase will be hosted by the Gentlemen Songsters Male Voice Choir and will feature Black Country entertainers giving their time and talent to support Mary Stevens Hospice and Wonder Years International.

There will also be a special collection on the night for the Ukraine appeal supported by the voice of Ukranian singer Olaksandra.

Also featuring will be former Miss Black Country Alexandra Darby with her Celine Dion tribute, plus multi-talented musician Chris Passey along with the Brierley Hill Musical Theatre Company.

Bringing a bit of variety to the evening will be Black Country Wench Marlene, comedian Jonny Cole and Black Country Gaz aka Gary Sawyers.

Gentlemen Songsters chairman Phil Holden said "We are proud to host such a wonderful variety of local talent and so thankful to them for giving up their time to support these wonderful causes.

"This should be a very special evening and we hope it will be a sell-out but there are still a number of tickets left which we've reduced to just £12 each, representing an absolute bargain for three hours of top-class entertainment."