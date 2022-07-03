Thousands flock to Halesowen Carnival to kick off the Black Country Festival

Carnivalgoers braving the waltzers

The carnival at Highfields Park was packed despite the intermittent rain and organises branded the day a massive success.

Halesowen North Councillor Stuart Henley, who helped organise the carnival, said: "What a fantastic day for Halesowen. Both fields in Highfields Park were packed during the day, I am so glad the weather did not put anyone off.

"The acts we had were great, people loved weather man Des Coleman and his Rat Pack Group and boy band Here At Last."

The Black Country Festival is a celebration of everything Black Country and now runs throughout July with carnivals, fun days, concerts and events.

Councillor Henley said: "We always kick off the Black Country Festival which has become a massive event now and we are happy to be a part of it."

Plans are already underway for next year's carnival.

Councillor Henley said: "This year took a lot of planning but it was worth it to see everyone out together again, the last two years have been hard for so many people so it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves.

"Our sponsors, Smart and Secure, Anytime Fitness and Grays Motors were brilliant and we are looking for sponsors for next year's carnival now. We are holding it on July 1, 2023 and it will be bigger and better than ever before."

He added: "I'd like to thank Halesowen BID for all their help too, they do amazing work and I hope the businesses vote to allow them to keep improving Halesowen."

Stourbridge Fun Day, Coventry Street, is being held today in Coventry Street and everyone is invited.

The Black Country Weekender is next Saturday and Sunday July 17 at Himley Hall.

Saturday will see a 20-piece orchestra and guest DJs and vocalists bring a slice of Ibiza to the Black Country, with a Proms In The Park event running from 3pm to 9pm.