Police renew appeal to find man a week after he went missing from hospital

Police have released images of Brian who went missing a week ago

Named only as Brian, he vanished from Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital on the morning of Sunday, June 26.

Dudley Police, who initially launched an appeal to find him on Monday, say the 64-year-old has connections to the Blackheath area.

Brian is described as 6ft tall with cropped hair and was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, black T-shirt, jeans and black shoes.

CCTV image released of Brian who went missing on Sunday, June 26

Renewing their appeal to find Brian on Sunday, the force said: "We still need your help finding Brian. This CCTV image of him is from the day he went missing.

"He's also got links to Bewdley."