Hundreds of runners turn out for Himley Hall Race For Life and raise more than £30,000

Hundred turned up for the Dudley 5k at Himley Hall

Blessed with beaming sunshine and the beautiful views at Himley, around 900 runners took part in the 5k race.

A grand total of £33,000 was raised for Cancer Research, a number which is expected to go even higher as people continue to send in their sponsorships.

The race started outside the beautiful 18th Century mansion situated on the site and continued around the grounds.

Katie Bevan, area event manager, was thrilled with the turnout and the event as a whole.

Participants get warmed up

She said: “So far we have raised £33,000, but it is really important people continue to put their sponsorships in, as that number will go up. It is just an incredible amount, it is life-changing money people are raising, and we couldn’t do it without them.

“It was a fantastic race, the sun shone brightly for us which was beautiful.

“We had 900 take part and they were really engaged and ready to do the race, they all had a great time.

Race for life Himley Hall, Himley Park, Dudley..Start.

“The venue is utterly beautiful and the staff were so warm and welcoming, we love coming back here.

“Also, we had an incredible turnout of volunteers today and I just wanted to say a massive thank you to them for giving their time.

Carol's clan from TR Fastners in Tipton

“Without the volunteers these events just wouldn’t happen.”

One of those helping out was Dani Sedgley, who works as a clinical researcher and sees first-hand the difference money raised makes.

Host for the event Dani Sedgley who is a clinical researcher for the NHS

Dani, who was on hand to host the event, said and stood on the stage amping up the crowd, building up the atmosphere ahead of the race’s start.She said: “I work for the University of Birmingham in a unit called the Cancer Research Clinical Trial Unit.

“A lot of the trials are funded by Cancer Research, we have 250 trials in progress or being set up at the moment.

“They range from everything such a childhood cancer and a mixture of others, along with some non-cancer trials.

Hannah Steward from Oldbury with Saskia Hall from Stafford

“Me personally, I work on breast cancer clinical trials.

“In terms of the funding, every trial is costed, which means the procedure, blood tubes and even some members of staff are funded by Cancer Research.

Martin Bedall from Wombourne

“As an example, one of the trials I work on, the money raised funds blood tubes and safe boxes that are used at the hospitals to test for tumours.

“Today was an incredible atmosphere, probably the best crowd I have seen at an event, and we do them all over the region.”