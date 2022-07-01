Charity fun day at DK to raise money for heart felt causes

Amelia Cadwallader

The family fun event at Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club will be held this Sunday in memory of football-mad youngster Harley Barnbrook, who died of an asthma attack in February aged just 16.

It will also help charities related to Kingswinford youngster Amelia Cadwallader, aged seven, who has Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a congenital heart defect which affects blood flow through the heart. She has spent most of her young life in the care of Birmingham Children's Hospital and is waiting for a heart transplant.

The event is being organised partly by Katie Skidmore who is a friend of Amelia's mother Liz and Harley's parents Dean and Kelly.

Harley was taken ill with an asthma attack at the Merry Hill Centre on February 15 and died.

He had played for Dudley Town and Lye Town, both of whom held a tribute game in his memory, and supported Wolves, who held a minute's applause in a Premier League game.

Friends and family of both Harley and Amelia will attend on the day.

Katie said: "I just thought rather than raising money for one charity it would be an idea to combine all the much needed causes and split the proceeds of the day.

"Harley's story has touched a lot of hearts as has Amelia's and their parents have been through so much as well - anything we can do to help with others who may suffer tragedy, we will do.

"Although there is a little bit of a football or sporting theme running through the afternoon there will be something for everyone."

Entertainment includes a penalty shoot out with representatives from West Bromwich Albion, axe throwing, a rodeo and live music.

It will also feature magic from Mark Infiniti, a support act to Dynamo, and an auction of sporting memorabilia.

All proceeds raised will be divided equally between Headway Dudley, Birmingham Children's Hospital, Little Heart Matters and Edwards Trust Bereavement Counselling .